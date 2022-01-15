Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards (223.6 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 44 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 521 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 121.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Jones did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Jones went 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) for 261 yards and had one touchdown pass with one interception.
- Jones has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage this year (56-of-92) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Powered By Data Skrive