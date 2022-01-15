Skip to main content
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards (223.6 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 44 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 521 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 121.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jones did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Jones went 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) for 261 yards and had one touchdown pass with one interception.
  • Jones has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage this year (56-of-92) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

