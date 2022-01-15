There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards (223.6 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 44 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 521 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 121.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jones did not record a touchdown pass in any of those games.

This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Jones went 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) for 261 yards and had one touchdown pass with one interception.

Jones has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage this year (56-of-92) while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3%

