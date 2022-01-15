Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Stafford put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 18, completing 65.6 percent of his pass attempts with three touchdown passes while throwing two interceptions.
  • Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three appearances.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

