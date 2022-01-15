There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).

He's also contributed on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 18, completing 65.6 percent of his pass attempts with three touchdown passes while throwing two interceptions.

Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three appearances.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

