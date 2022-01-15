Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 18, completing 65.6 percent of his pass attempts with three touchdown passes while throwing two interceptions.
- Stafford has thrown for 744 yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions over his last three appearances.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
