Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 74 catches (on 114 targets) have netted him 1,035 yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Evans' 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Evans has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers in Week 18, Evans totaled 89 yards on six receptions (seven targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Evans has 10 receptions (on 14 targets) for 136 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 45.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
