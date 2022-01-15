Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round will see Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 74 catches (on 114 targets) have netted him 1,035 yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Evans' 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Evans has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Eagles.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers in Week 18, Evans totaled 89 yards on six receptions (seven targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Evans has 10 receptions (on 14 targets) for 136 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

