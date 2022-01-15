Miles Sanders has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Sanders has rushed for 754 yards on 137 carries (44.4 ypg).

He has tacked on 26 catches for 158 yards (9.3 per game).

He has handled 137, or 24.9%, of his team's 550 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Sanders finished with 56 rushing yards, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.5 yards per game.

This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Over his last three games, Sanders has 45 rushing yards (15.0 per game) on seven carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 24.9% 754 0 20 19.2% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 25.3% 784 10 30 28.8% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 15.6% 406 3 23 22.1% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 15.8% 373 7 19 18.3% 4.3

