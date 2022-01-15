Skip to main content
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Miles Sanders has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Sanders has rushed for 754 yards on 137 carries (44.4 ypg).
  • He has tacked on 26 catches for 158 yards (9.3 per game).
  • He has handled 137, or 24.9%, of his team's 550 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Sanders finished with 56 rushing yards, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has 45 rushing yards (15.0 per game) on seven carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

24.9%

754

0

20

19.2%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

139

25.3%

784

10

30

28.8%

5.6

Jordan Howard

86

15.6%

406

3

23

22.1%

4.7

Boston Scott

87

15.8%

373

7

19

18.3%

4.3

