Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has rushed 307 times for 1,200 yards (70.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 74 passes for 467 yards (27.5 per game) with three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 411 times this season, and he's carried 307 of those attempts (74.7%).
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Harris had 93 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 28.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.6 yards per game.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Harris ran the ball 11 times for 28 yards.
- He tacked on 27 yards on four catches.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has collected 309 yards (103.0 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has caught 12 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
307
74.7%
1,200
7
29
70.7%
3.9
Benny Snell Jr.
36
8.8%
98
0
1
2.4%
2.7
Chase Claypool
14
3.4%
96
0
2
4.9%
6.9
Diontae Johnson
5
1.2%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
