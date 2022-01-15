Najee Harris has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has rushed 307 times for 1,200 yards (70.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 74 passes for 467 yards (27.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 411 times this season, and he's carried 307 of those attempts (74.7%).

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Harris had 93 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 28.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.6 yards per game.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Harris ran the ball 11 times for 28 yards.

He tacked on 27 yards on four catches.

Over his last three outings, Harris has collected 309 yards (103.0 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

And he has caught 12 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 307 74.7% 1,200 7 29 70.7% 3.9 Benny Snell Jr. 36 8.8% 98 0 1 2.4% 2.7 Chase Claypool 14 3.4% 96 0 2 4.9% 6.9 Diontae Johnson 5 1.2% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

