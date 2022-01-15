Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has put together a 497-yard season so far (29.2 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 79 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Freiermuth had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 30.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Freiermuth hauled in six passes for 53 yards.
- Freiermuth has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 75 yards over his last three outings, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
Powered By Data Skrive