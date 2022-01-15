Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has put together a 497-yard season so far (29.2 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 79 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Freiermuth had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 30.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Freiermuth hauled in six passes for 53 yards.
  • Freiermuth has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 75 yards over his last three outings, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Najee Harris

94

14.2%

74

467

3

14

14.1%

Powered By Data Skrive