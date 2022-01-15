There will be player prop bets available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has put together a 497-yard season so far (29.2 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 79 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Freiermuth had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 30.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Freiermuth hauled in six passes for 53 yards.

Freiermuth has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 75 yards over his last three outings, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

