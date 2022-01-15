Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stevenson has put up 606 rushing yards on 133 carries (35.6 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.
- He's also added 14 catches for 123 yards (7.2 per game).
- He has handled 133, or 27.2%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stevenson's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Stevenson averaged 39 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Stevenson has not run for a touchdown versus the Bills.
- Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (19 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Stevenson rushed four times for 34 yards (8.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Stevenson has 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) on 23 carries with two touchdowns.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
Powered By Data Skrive