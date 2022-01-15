Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Rhamondre Stevenson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Stevenson's New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stevenson has put up 606 rushing yards on 133 carries (35.6 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.

He's also added 14 catches for 123 yards (7.2 per game).

He has handled 133, or 27.2%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Stevenson averaged 39 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Stevenson has not run for a touchdown versus the Bills.

Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (19 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Stevenson rushed four times for 34 yards (8.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Stevenson has 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

