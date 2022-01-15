Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 89 targets.

Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 233.9 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).

Gronkowski's 15 receptions have gotten him 275 yards (91.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

Powered By Data Skrive