Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 89 targets.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 233.9 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).
  • Gronkowski's 15 receptions have gotten him 275 yards (91.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

