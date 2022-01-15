Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has put up an 802-yard season so far (47.2 per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes on 89 targets.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 233.9 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).
- Gronkowski's 15 receptions have gotten him 275 yards (91.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
Powered By Data Skrive