In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sony Michel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Michel's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Michel's 30 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 13th in the NFL, allowing 109.4 yards per game.

Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Michel put together a 43-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 21 times.

During his last three games, Michel has rushed for 248 yards (82.7 per game) on 67 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

