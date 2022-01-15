Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
- With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 13.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Diggs, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Diggs has racked up 218 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game on 36 targets.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
