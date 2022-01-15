Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Diggs' Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.

With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 13.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Diggs, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Diggs has racked up 218 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game on 36 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

