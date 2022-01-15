Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Diggs' Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
  • With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 13.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Diggs, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Diggs has racked up 218 yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game on 36 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

