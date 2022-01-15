Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 12 of 17 games (70.6%) this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 45.5 points in 10 of 18 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.2 points per game, 10.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Buccaneers average 7.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Eagles allow (22.6).

Tampa Bay is 9-5 against the spread and 12-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Buccaneers collect 77.1 more yards per game (405.9) than the Eagles allow per matchup (328.8).

Tampa Bay is 9-6 against the spread and 13-2 overall when the team picks up more than 328.8 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 18 opportunities (61.1%).

This year the Eagles rack up 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

Philadelphia is 9-6 against the spread and 8-6 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Eagles average 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).

In games that Philadelphia totals more than 331.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Eagles have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS.

In five of eight games at home this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

This year on the road, Philadelphia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in five of 10 road games this season.

This season, Eagles away games average 46.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.