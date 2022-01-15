Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has 1,091 receiving yards on 74 receptions (110 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one matchup against the Raiders, Higgins' 15 receiving yards total is 52.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (67.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have conceded 29 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.
- Higgins' over his last three outings stat line reveals 15 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 85.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
