There will be player props available for Tee Higgins ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has 1,091 receiving yards on 74 receptions (110 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Higgins' 15 receiving yards total is 52.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (67.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have conceded 29 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

Higgins' over his last three outings stat line reveals 15 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 85.3 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

