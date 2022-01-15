Tom Brady has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 43 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brady averages 339.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 64.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Eagles.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards and had three touchdown passes .

Brady has thrown for 968 yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

