Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 5,316 yards (312.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 43 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 120 of his 719 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brady averages 339.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 64.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady has multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Eagles.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Brady went 29-for-37 (78.4 percent) for 326 yards and had three touchdown passes .
- Brady has thrown for 968 yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
