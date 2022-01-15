Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has caught 92 passes on 134 targets for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 134 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.
- With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Steelers, Kelce has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce totaled 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce's nine catches (12 targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive