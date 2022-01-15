Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 92 passes on 134 targets for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 66.2 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 134 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 19.9% of the target share.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 18.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Steelers, Kelce has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce totaled 34 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce's nine catches (12 targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

