Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 67 grabs (94 targets) have netted him 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Boyd's 29 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Raiders are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have allowed 29 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Boyd did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Boyd has reeled in seven passes (on 11 targets) for 121 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

