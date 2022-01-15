Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 67 grabs (94 targets) have netted him 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Boyd's 29 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Raiders are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders have allowed 29 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Boyd did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Boyd has reeled in seven passes (on 11 targets) for 121 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
