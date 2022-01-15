Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Tyreek Hill will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-leading 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 catches (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Hill's 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Steelers are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill caught one pass for two yards.
  • Hill's nine catches (15 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive