Tyreek Hill will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-leading 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 catches (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Hill's 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Steelers are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill caught one pass for two yards.

Hill's nine catches (15 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

