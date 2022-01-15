Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-leading 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) have come on 111 catches (159 targets) including nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Hill's 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 30.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Steelers are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill caught one pass for two yards.
- Hill's nine catches (15 targets) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg) over his last three outings.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
