Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put together an 802-yard season so far (47.2 yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 89 targets.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 18.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (37.5).
- Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson picked up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab).
- Jefferson's stat line over his last three games shows seven grabs for 100 yards. He averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
