Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has put together an 802-yard season so far (47.2 yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 89 targets.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards average is 18.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (37.5).
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson picked up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab).
  • Jefferson's stat line over his last three games shows seven grabs for 100 yards. He averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

