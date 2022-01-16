Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Green ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Green's Arizona Cardinals hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has caught 50 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 83 times, and puts up 51.6 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 12.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Green will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Green recorded four catches for 23 yards.
  • During his last three games, Green has racked up 130 yards on eight catches, averaging 43.3 yards per game on 18 targets.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

