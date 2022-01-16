A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has caught 50 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 83 times, and puts up 51.6 yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 12.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Green will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Green recorded four catches for 23 yards.
- During his last three games, Green has racked up 130 yards on eight catches, averaging 43.3 yards per game on 18 targets.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
Powered By Data Skrive