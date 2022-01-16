There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Green ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Green's Arizona Cardinals hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has caught 50 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 83 times, and puts up 51.6 yards per game.

Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Rams, 12.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

In three matchups, Green has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Green will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Green recorded four catches for 23 yards.

During his last three games, Green has racked up 130 yards on eight catches, averaging 43.3 yards per game on 18 targets.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

