In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has put up an 865-yard season so far (50.9 yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 68 passes on 104 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooper put up 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Cooper will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 18, Cooper totaled 79 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

During his last three games, Cooper has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 182 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive