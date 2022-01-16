Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Roethlisberger has recorded 3,740 passing yards (220.0 yards per game) while going 390-for-605 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 87 of his 605 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 49.9 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chiefs, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 244-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 18, completing 68.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass while throwing one interception.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 526 passing yards (175.3 per game) while connecting on 77 of 125 passes (61.6% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
