Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Roethlisberger has recorded 3,740 passing yards (220.0 yards per game) while going 390-for-605 (64.5% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.

Roethlisberger accounts for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 87 of his 605 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 49.9 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chiefs, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 244-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 18, completing 68.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass while throwing one interception.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 526 passing yards (175.3 per game) while connecting on 77 of 125 passes (61.6% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2%

