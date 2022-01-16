Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's stat line this year features 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk put together a 107-yard performance against the Rams on six catches (17.8 yards per reception).
- Over his last three outings, Aiyuk racked up 14 catches on 18 targets and averaged 80.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
