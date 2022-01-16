Brandon Aiyuk will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's stat line this year features 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.

Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk put together a 107-yard performance against the Rams on six catches (17.8 yards per reception).

Over his last three outings, Aiyuk racked up 14 catches on 18 targets and averaged 80.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

