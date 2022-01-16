Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Brandon Aiyuk will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's stat line this year features 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk put together a 107-yard performance against the Rams on six catches (17.8 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three outings, Aiyuk racked up 14 catches on 18 targets and averaged 80.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

