Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bets available for Cameron Brate ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brate has collected 245 receiving yards (14.4 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 57 targets.
  • Brate has been the target of 7.8% (57 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
  • Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Brate's 13 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Eagles are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brate put together a 12-yard performance against the Panthers on two catches.
  • Over his last three outings, Brate has six catches (on 10 targets) for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

57

7.8%

30

245

4

20

16.5%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

