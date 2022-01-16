There will be player prop bets available for Cameron Brate ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has collected 245 receiving yards (14.4 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 57 targets.

Brate has been the target of 7.8% (57 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brate's 13 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Eagles are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brate put together a 12-yard performance against the Panthers on two catches.

Over his last three outings, Brate has six catches (on 10 targets) for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

