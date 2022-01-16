Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has collected 245 receiving yards (14.4 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 57 targets.
- Brate has been the target of 7.8% (57 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
- Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brate's 13 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Eagles are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brate, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brate put together a 12-yard performance against the Panthers on two catches.
- Over his last three outings, Brate has six catches (on 10 targets) for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
