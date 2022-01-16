CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has been targeted 120 times and has 79 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,102 yards (64.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
- Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Lamb's 85 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together a 45-yard performance against the Eagles on two catches (22.5 yards per catch).
- Lamb has chipped in with 162 yards on nine grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 54.0 receiving yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
