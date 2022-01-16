Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has been targeted 120 times and has 79 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,102 yards (64.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Lamb's 85 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together a 45-yard performance against the Eagles on two catches (22.5 yards per catch).
  • Lamb has chipped in with 162 yards on nine grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 54.0 receiving yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

