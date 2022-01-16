In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has been targeted 120 times and has 79 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,102 yards (64.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

Lamb has been the target of 120 of his team's 647 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Lamb's 85 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.

The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together a 45-yard performance against the Eagles on two catches (22.5 yards per catch).

Lamb has chipped in with 162 yards on nine grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 54.0 receiving yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

