Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has also chipped in with 59 grabs for 860 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 105 times and puts up 50.6 receiving yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Claypool's 41 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Claypool totaled 37 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Claypool has amassed 95 yards (on 12 grabs) and one touchdown.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
Powered By Data Skrive