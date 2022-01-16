Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chase Claypool, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has also chipped in with 59 grabs for 860 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 105 times and puts up 50.6 receiving yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Claypool's 41 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Claypool totaled 37 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Claypool has amassed 95 yards (on 12 grabs) and one touchdown.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

