In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and paces the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kirk racked up two catches for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

