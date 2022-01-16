Skip to main content
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and paces the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kirk racked up two catches for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

