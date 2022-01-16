Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets) and paces the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kirk's 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Rams are 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Kirk racked up two catches for 43 yards (21.5 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Kirk has 170 receiving yards on 15 receptions (21 targets), averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
