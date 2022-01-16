Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 146.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

This year the Steelers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire has 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on nine carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

