Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Steelers.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 146.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This year the Steelers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
  • Edwards-Helaire has 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on nine carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

