Cooper Kupp has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading the Rams with 1,947 yards (114.5 ypg) while scoring 16 touchdowns this season.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Kupp is averaging 75.8 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (105.5).

In eight matchups versus the Cardinals, Kupp has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp racked up seven catches for 118 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp has 322 receiving yards on 23 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

