Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading the Rams with 1,947 yards (114.5 ypg) while scoring 16 touchdowns this season.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Kupp is averaging 75.8 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (105.5).
- In eight matchups versus the Cardinals, Kupp has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp racked up seven catches for 118 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp has 322 receiving yards on 23 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 107.3 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive