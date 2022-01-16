Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Cooper Kupp has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading the Rams with 1,947 yards (114.5 ypg) while scoring 16 touchdowns this season.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Kupp is averaging 75.8 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (105.5).
  • In eight matchups versus the Cardinals, Kupp has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Kupp racked up seven catches for 118 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Kupp has 322 receiving yards on 23 catches (27 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive