Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 with 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Prescott averages 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 42.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.
- In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
