Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 with 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Prescott averages 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 42.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.

In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7%

