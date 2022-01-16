Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 4,449 passing yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 with 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 55.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Prescott averages 239.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 42.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott put together a 295-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 18, completing 77.8 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.
  • In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (73-of-104), with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

