Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Wild Card round will see the Dallas Cowboys meet the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in nine of 18 games (50%) this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 50.5 points in six of 17 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.9 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 13-5-0 this year.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 10-4 in their 14 games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 18 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cowboys score 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers allow (21.5).

When Dallas puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 97.0 more yards per game (407.0) than the 49ers allow per contest (310.0).

Dallas is 13-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team picks up over 310.0 yards.

The Cowboys have 20 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 20 takeaways.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 17 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

San Francisco's games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The 49ers score 4.0 more points per game (25.1) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The 49ers rack up 375.7 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 351.0 the Cowboys allow.

San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 351.0 yards.

This season the 49ers have 24 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (34).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

As 3-point favorites or greater at home, the Cowboys are 5-4 ATS.

This season, Dallas has hit the over in six of nine games at home.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

San Francisco is 6-3 overall, and 5-4 against the spread, on the road.

The 49ers are 3-3 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

In nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

