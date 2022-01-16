Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has collected 830 yards on 56 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game, on 76 targets.
- Goedert has been the target of 15.4% (76 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Goedert's zero receiving yards average is 53.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Goedert, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Goedert has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 99 yards in his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
