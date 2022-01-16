Skip to main content
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Before Dallas Goedert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has collected 830 yards on 56 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game, on 76 targets.
  • Goedert has been the target of 15.4% (76 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Goedert's zero receiving yards average is 53.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Goedert, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Goedert has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 99 yards in his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Jalen Reagor

57

11.5%

33

299

2

5

8.1%

