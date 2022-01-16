Before Dallas Goedert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has collected 830 yards on 56 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game, on 76 targets.

Goedert has been the target of 15.4% (76 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his two matchups against the Buccaneers, Goedert's zero receiving yards average is 53.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Goedert, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Goedert has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 99 yards in his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive