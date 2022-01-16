Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dalton Schultz, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Schultz's Dallas Cowboys hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz's 78 catches have led to 808 yards (47.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 104 times.

So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Schultz's way.

Schultz has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the 49ers.

The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Schultz recorded three catches for 21 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Schultz has grabbed 17 passes (on 22 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive