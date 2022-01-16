Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz's 78 catches have led to 808 yards (47.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 104 times.
- So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Schultz's way.
- Schultz has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the 49ers.
- The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Schultz recorded three catches for 21 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Schultz has grabbed 17 passes (on 22 targets) for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
