Darrel Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for a team-leading 558 yards on 144 attempts (32.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He also has 47 receptions for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two TDs.

He has handled 144, or 33.4%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his two career matchups against the Steelers, Williams averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams, in two matchups against the Steelers, has not run for a TD.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.

This year the Steelers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Williams ran for 17 yards on seven carries.

He tacked on 30 yards on three catches.

In his last three games, Williams has run for 160 yards on 32 carries (53.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has nine receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

