Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Darrel Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for a team-leading 558 yards on 144 attempts (32.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He also has 47 receptions for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has handled 144, or 33.4%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his two career matchups against the Steelers, Williams averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams, in two matchups against the Steelers, has not run for a TD.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Steelers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Williams ran for 17 yards on seven carries.
  • He tacked on 30 yards on three catches.
  • In his last three games, Williams has run for 160 yards on 32 carries (53.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has nine receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

