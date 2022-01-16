Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has rushed for a team-leading 558 yards on 144 attempts (32.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- He also has 47 receptions for 452 yards (26.6 per game) and two TDs.
- He has handled 144, or 33.4%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his two career matchups against the Steelers, Williams averaged 27.5 rushing yards per game, 29.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams, in two matchups against the Steelers, has not run for a TD.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
- This year the Steelers have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Williams ran for 17 yards on seven carries.
- He tacked on 30 yards on three catches.
- In his last three games, Williams has run for 160 yards on 32 carries (53.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also has nine receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
