There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has 77 catches (121 targets) and a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Samuel's zero receiving yards total is 64.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Samuel has hauled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 317 yards (105.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

