Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has 77 catches (121 targets) and a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Samuel's zero receiving yards total is 64.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
  • This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).
  • Samuel has hauled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 317 yards (105.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive