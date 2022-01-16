Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has 77 catches (121 targets) and a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Samuel's zero receiving yards total is 64.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).
- Samuel has hauled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 317 yards (105.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
