Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Devonta Smith has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Smith's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) are a team high. He has 64 receptions (104 targets) and five touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Smith's 31 receiving yards total is 13.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in Week 18, Smith racked up 41 yards on three receptions (four targets).
  • Over his last three outings, Smith has hauled in 175 yards (on 11 grabs) and one touchdown.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Jalen Reagor

57

11.5%

33

299

2

5

8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive