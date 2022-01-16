Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) are a team high. He has 64 receptions (104 targets) and five touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Smith's 31 receiving yards total is 13.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys in Week 18, Smith racked up 41 yards on three receptions (four targets).
- Over his last three outings, Smith has hauled in 175 yards (on 11 grabs) and one touchdown.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
