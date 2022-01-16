Devonta Smith has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Smith's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 916 receiving yards (53.9 per game) are a team high. He has 64 receptions (104 targets) and five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Smith's 31 receiving yards total is 13.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (255.7 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys in Week 18, Smith racked up 41 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Over his last three outings, Smith has hauled in 175 yards (on 11 grabs) and one touchdown.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

