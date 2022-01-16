In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has been targeted 169 times and has 107 catches, leading the Steelers with 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Johnson had 51 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 18, Johnson totaled 51 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

In his last three games, Johnson has caught 21 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 44.3 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

