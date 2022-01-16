Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has been targeted 169 times and has 107 catches, leading the Steelers with 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
- With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Johnson had 51 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 18, Johnson totaled 51 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).
- In his last three games, Johnson has caught 21 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 44.3 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
