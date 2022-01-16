Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Elijah Mitchell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has racked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 112.8 yards per game.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).

Mitchell has rushed for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.

He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

