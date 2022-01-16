Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has racked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 112.8 yards per game.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
- Mitchell has rushed for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.
- He's also caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) with one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
Powered By Data Skrive