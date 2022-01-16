In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round will see Elliott's Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 237 times for 1,002 yards (58.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

And he has caught 47 passes for 287 yards (16.9 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 237 of his team's 473 carries this season (50.1%).

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Over his three career matchups against the 49ers, Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games versus the 49ers Elliott has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.

This year the 49ers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together an 87-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

Elliott has 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

He also has three catches for 22 receiving yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 237 50.1% 1,002 10 35 48.6% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 27.5% 719 2 15 20.8% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.1% 146 1 16 22.2% 3.0 Corey Clement 33 7.0% 140 0 3 4.2% 4.2

