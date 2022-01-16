Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 237 times for 1,002 yards (58.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 47 passes for 287 yards (16.9 per game) with two TDs.
- He has received 237 of his team's 473 carries this season (50.1%).
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Over his three career matchups against the 49ers, Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of three games versus the 49ers Elliott has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.5 yards per game.
- This year the 49ers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- Elliott put together an 87-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- Elliott has 36 carries for 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has three catches for 22 receiving yards (7.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
237
50.1%
1,002
10
35
48.6%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
27.5%
719
2
15
20.8%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.1%
146
1
16
22.2%
3.0
Corey Clement
33
7.0%
140
0
3
4.2%
4.2
Powered By Data Skrive