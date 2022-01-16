George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has totaled 910 yards on 71 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 53.5 yards per game on 94 targets.
- So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cowboys have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
- Kittle has racked up 60 yards during his last three games (20.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight balls on 12 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
