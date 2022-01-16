George Kittle has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has totaled 910 yards on 71 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 53.5 yards per game on 94 targets.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

Kittle has racked up 60 yards during his last three games (20.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight balls on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

