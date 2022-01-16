Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

George Kittle has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has totaled 910 yards on 71 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 53.5 yards per game on 94 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kittle had 16 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
  • Kittle has racked up 60 yards during his last three games (20.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight balls on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

