Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (184.9 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also rushed 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 46.1 yards per game.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Hurts has thrown for 413 yards (137.7 ypg) on 34-of-55 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
