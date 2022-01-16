Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (184.9 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 46.1 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Hurts has thrown for 413 yards (137.7 ypg) on 34-of-55 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive