Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards (184.9 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also rushed 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 46.1 yards per game.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Hurts threw for 115 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 78.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are allowing 255.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Hurts has thrown for 413 yards (137.7 ypg) on 34-of-55 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive