Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (301-of-441) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 49-for-67 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
