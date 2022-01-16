There will be player prop betting options available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (301-of-441) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 49-for-67 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive