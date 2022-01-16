Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop betting options available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (301-of-441) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 49-for-67 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

