Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 13 of 19 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46 points in six of 18 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.4, is 2.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points above the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.0 points per game in 2021, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has 10 wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Steelers surrender per matchup (23.4).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Chiefs collect 396.8 yards per game, 35.7 more yards than the 361.1 the Steelers allow per contest.

Kansas City is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall when the team piles up more than 361.1 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 17 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (six times in 18 games with a set point total).

The Steelers score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Chiefs surrender.

Pittsburgh is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Steelers rack up 53.5 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (368.9).

In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 368.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This season, in 10 home games, Kansas City has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.4 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

Away from home, Pittsburgh is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

This year, in four of eight away games Pittsburgh has hit the over.

This season, Steelers away games average 44.6 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.