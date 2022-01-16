Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round will see Murray's Arizona Cardinals square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray leads Arizona with 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 with 23 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He also has 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 22.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Murray completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 240 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per carry .

Murray has thrown for 748 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (249.3 per game).

He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

