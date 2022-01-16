Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray leads Arizona with 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) on 305-of-442 with 23 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He also has 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 22.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Murray completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 240 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per carry .
- Murray has thrown for 748 yards while completing 67.5% of his passes (81-of-120), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (249.3 per game).
- He also has 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
