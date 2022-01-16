Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in eight of 17 games (47.1%) this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 17 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 3.8 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 48.6 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 4-8 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

This year, the Rams average 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals give up (20.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals allow per outing (322.9).

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 322.9 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (25).

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Cardinals collect 377.9 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams allow.

In games that Arizona picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

In four of eight games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams home games this season average 50.1 total points, 0.6 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread, and 8-1 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has hit the over in four of nine away games this year.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

