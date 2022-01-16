Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Matthew Stafford has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 112 of his 601 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In six matchups against the Cardinals, Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game, 5.3 yards below his over/under for Monday.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 21-for-32 (65.6 percent) for 238 yards, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 744 passing yards (248.0 yards per game) while going 68-for-104 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

