In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Evans for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 74 receptions have yielded 1,035 yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns. He's been targeted 114 times.

Evans has been the target of 114 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Evans' 55 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Eagles are 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers in Week 18, Evans totaled 89 yards on six receptions (seven targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Evans' stat line over his last three games shows 10 catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 45.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

Powered By Data Skrive