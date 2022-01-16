Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 74 receptions have yielded 1,035 yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns. He's been targeted 114 times.
- Evans has been the target of 114 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Evans' 55 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Eagles are 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers in Week 18, Evans totaled 89 yards on six receptions (seven targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Evans' stat line over his last three games shows 10 catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 45.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
