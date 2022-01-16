Before placing any wagers on Miles Sanders' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has collected 754 rushing yards (44.4 per game) on 137 carries.

He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 550 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (24.9%).

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his single career matchup against them, Sanders finished with 56 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, 12.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.5 yards per game.

Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

During his last three games, Sanders has taken seven carries for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 24.9% 754 0 20 19.2% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 25.3% 784 10 30 28.8% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 15.6% 406 3 23 22.1% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 15.8% 373 7 19 18.3% 4.3

