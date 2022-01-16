Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sanders has collected 754 rushing yards (44.4 per game) on 137 carries.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 550 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (24.9%).
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his single career matchup against them, Sanders finished with 56 rushing yards against the Buccaneers, 12.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.5 yards per game.
- Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- During his last three games, Sanders has taken seven carries for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
24.9%
754
0
20
19.2%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
139
25.3%
784
10
30
28.8%
5.6
Jordan Howard
86
15.6%
406
3
23
22.1%
4.7
Boston Scott
87
15.8%
373
7
19
18.3%
4.3
Powered By Data Skrive