Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Najee Harris, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards (70.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.

And he has added 74 catches for 467 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has handled 307, or 74.7%, of his team's 411 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Harris recorded 93 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 29.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.

Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Harris rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.

Harris also racked up 27 yards on four receptions.

Harris has rushed for 309 yards on 58 carries (103.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

He's also caught 12 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 307 74.7% 1,200 7 29 70.7% 3.9 Benny Snell Jr. 36 8.8% 98 0 1 2.4% 2.7 Chase Claypool 14 3.4% 96 0 2 4.9% 6.9 Diontae Johnson 5 1.2% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

