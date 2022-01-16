Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Najee Harris, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards (70.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has added 74 catches for 467 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 307, or 74.7%, of his team's 411 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Harris recorded 93 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 29.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Harris rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.
  • Harris also racked up 27 yards on four receptions.
  • Harris has rushed for 309 yards on 58 carries (103.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

307

74.7%

1,200

7

29

70.7%

3.9

Benny Snell Jr.

36

8.8%

98

0

1

2.4%

2.7

Chase Claypool

14

3.4%

96

0

2

4.9%

6.9

Diontae Johnson

5

1.2%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

Powered By Data Skrive