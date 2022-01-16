Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards (70.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- And he has added 74 catches for 467 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has handled 307, or 74.7%, of his team's 411 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Harris recorded 93 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chiefs, 29.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
- Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Harris rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.
- Harris also racked up 27 yards on four receptions.
- Harris has rushed for 309 yards on 58 carries (103.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
307
74.7%
1,200
7
29
70.7%
3.9
Benny Snell Jr.
36
8.8%
98
0
1
2.4%
2.7
Chase Claypool
14
3.4%
96
0
2
4.9%
6.9
Diontae Johnson
5
1.2%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
