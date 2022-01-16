Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has caught 60 passes on 79 targets for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Freiermuth's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Freiermuth recorded six catches for 53 yards.
- Freiermuth's 11 catches (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
