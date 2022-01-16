Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 60 passes on 79 targets for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Freiermuth's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Freiermuth recorded six catches for 53 yards.

Freiermuth's 11 catches (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

Powered By Data Skrive