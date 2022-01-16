Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 60 passes on 79 targets for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Freiermuth's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Freiermuth recorded six catches for 53 yards.
  • Freiermuth's 11 catches (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Najee Harris

94

14.2%

74

467

3

14

14.1%

Powered By Data Skrive