Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has hauled in 802 yards (on 55 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers in Week 18, Gronkowski picked up 137 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).
- In his last three games, Gronkowski's 22 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 275 yards (91.7 ypg).
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
