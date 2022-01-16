Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 802 yards (on 55 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers in Week 18, Gronkowski picked up 137 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).
  • In his last three games, Gronkowski's 22 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 275 yards (91.7 ypg).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

