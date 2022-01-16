Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has hauled in 802 yards (on 55 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Gronkowski has been the target of 89 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.9 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers in Week 18, Gronkowski picked up 137 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

In his last three games, Gronkowski's 22 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 275 yards (91.7 ypg).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

