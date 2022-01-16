Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has carried the ball 208 times for 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Michel's 30 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Michel, in three matchups versus the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
- Michel will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 109.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers in Week 18, Michel rushed 21 times for 43 yards.
- During his last three games, Michel has rushed for 248 yards (82.7 per game) on 67 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
