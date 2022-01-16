Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Sony Michel ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has carried the ball 208 times for 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 21 passes for 128 yards (7.5 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Michel's 30 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Michel, in three matchups versus the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.

Michel will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 109.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 18, Michel rushed 21 times for 43 yards.

During his last three games, Michel has rushed for 248 yards (82.7 per game) on 67 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

